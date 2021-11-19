Mark Garrett Sells 19,125 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77.

NYSE SNOW opened at $397.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

