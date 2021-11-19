Markforged Holding Corporation Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Markforged in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

MKFG opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the second quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

