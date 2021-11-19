Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $243.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 240.80 ($3.15), with a volume of 9951604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.20 ($3.09).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.20 ($2.76).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 157.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.