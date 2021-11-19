Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 117,352 HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of HeadHunter Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHR opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. Research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

