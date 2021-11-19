Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.