Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.09 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

