Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 568,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Hecla Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 31.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 438.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 73,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 118.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44, a PEG ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

