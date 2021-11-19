Marshall Wace LLP Sells 118,176 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,176 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 909,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TEN stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

