Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 712,299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3,134.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 58.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 591.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M opened at $37.37 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

