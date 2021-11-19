Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 185,837 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 185,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

