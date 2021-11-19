Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 88.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $240.97 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $243.74. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.