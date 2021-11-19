Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.74 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 163,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NetApp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NetApp by 138.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 1,045.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

