Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 348,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen A. Richardson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

