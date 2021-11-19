Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,059 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

