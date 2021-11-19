Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 82.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $154.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

