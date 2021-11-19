MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,603. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $33.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

