Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

