Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

