Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $35.89. 925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Matthews International has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $43.75.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Matthews International by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Matthews International by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MATW. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.