Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MMS traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. Maximus has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

