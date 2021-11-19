Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 807.2 days.

Shares of MZDAF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

