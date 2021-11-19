Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 807.2 days.
Shares of MZDAF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
