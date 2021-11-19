McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $250.65 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.94. The firm has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

