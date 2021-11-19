McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $251.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,161. The stock has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average is $238.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

