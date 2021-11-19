MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,151. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

