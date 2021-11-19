Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during midday trading on Friday. Medacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEDGF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

