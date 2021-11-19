Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

