MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.37.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.42. 917,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,261. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.80. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.98.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.