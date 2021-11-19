Melanie Susan Cibik Sells 2,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TDY stock opened at $449.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.25 and a 200-day moving average of $435.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.
TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
