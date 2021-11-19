Melanie Susan Cibik Sells 2,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $449.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.25 and a 200-day moving average of $435.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.