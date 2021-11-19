Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Cut by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

