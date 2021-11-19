Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTOR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE MTOR opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Meritor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

