Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 25386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

