Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 25386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period.
About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Article: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.