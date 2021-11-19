Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

