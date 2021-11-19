Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$55.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$56.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$65.22.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.68.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

