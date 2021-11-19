MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $861.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.22. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

