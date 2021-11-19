MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

