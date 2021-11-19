MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after buying an additional 594,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $49,816.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,791 shares of company stock valued at $907,261. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.