MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,246 shares of company stock worth $6,103,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

CUBI stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.