MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 135,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

