MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,280 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $792,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $2,591,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

