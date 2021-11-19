Metromile, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Metromile in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.56). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.27 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Metromile stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Metromile has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $1,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

