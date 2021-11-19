Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 97,320.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $235,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KW stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

