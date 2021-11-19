Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $650,000 Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 433,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $254,173.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $65.23.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.