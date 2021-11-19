Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $711,000 Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 107,869.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,351 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

