Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 134,550.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

