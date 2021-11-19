Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,857 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 117,140.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.