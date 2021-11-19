Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 81,376.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1,466.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

