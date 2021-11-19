Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $203,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 300,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $341.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $342.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.