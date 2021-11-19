Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Salem Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 23,024 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $341.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average of $285.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $342.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

