Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 6.4%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shares were up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 16,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,236,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MVST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). Equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

