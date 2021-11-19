Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.58. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.